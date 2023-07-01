ADVERTISEMENT
We didn't sack 10,800 workers employed by Ganduje - Kano govt

News Agency Of Nigeria



Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 10,800 workers were employed by the administration of former governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

The clarification was made on Friday in Kano in a joint news conference by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Baba Dantiye; Accountant General, Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, and Head of Service (HOS), Usman Bala-Muhammad.

The HOS explained that the 10,800 workers were not sacked, but only had their salaries stopped pending verification of their status.

“Let me make it categorically clear that no staff was retrenched. Their salaries were stopped to cleanse the system because of some allegations.

“A verification committee will soon be set up and after the exercise those employed legally through laid down civil service rules will receive their salaries.”

According to him, the essence is to optimize the civil service for better service delivery and place everything in right perspective.

In his comment, Dantiye said the government appreciated civil servants and pensioners in the state for their patience and the happiness they showed when their June salaries were paid without deductions.

The Accountant General said while answering questions that Gov. Abba Yusuf ordered his office to stop the salaries of the 10,800 workers employed by Ganduje.

Abdulsalam said that the committee to be set up would review the procedures for their engagement so as to remove those illegally recruited.

According to him, the previous administration only engaged and promoted workers at the end of its tenure.

Concerning local government workers, Abdusalam assured that those who were converted to state workers by the former administration would continue to receive their salaries.



News Agency Of Nigeria

