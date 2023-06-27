ADVERTISEMENT
'We arrested 243 motorists without drivers’ licence in one month' - FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC), Ondo State Command, says it has arrested no fewer than 243 motorists without drivers’ licence within one month across the state.

Mr Ezekiel SonAllah, State Sector Commander of FRSC (Credit: The Sun Nigeria)
Mr Ezekiel SonAllah, State Sector Commander of FRSC (Credit: The Sun Nigeria)

SonAllah, who said that the arrest was made through the special patrol embarked upon in the month of May, said that the motive was to eradicate road crashes in the state.

The sector commander, therefore, called on motorists to always check their vehicles’ eligibility before embarking on any journey, saying it had become necessary for motorists to shun whatever that would cause crashes on highways.

SonAllah, who charged drivers to see themselves as professionals in their chosen carriers, said that drivers are as good as pilots or captains of ships that need to be careful when operating.

According to him, “we are in the rainy season now, therefore, we must have functional wipers, light system and standard tyres to avoid crashes.

Please, don’t manage your life because as a breadwinner of your family, many people are looking and waiting to celebrate the Sallah with you and remember that only the living can celebrate.

“Moreso, a drivers’ licence is the only legal document that permits you to drive.

“Some drivers will tell you they have been driving for years and they are masters but you are not a master if you don’t obey traffic rules.

“So, if it’s a must for you to drive to stay alive, you must have a drivers’ licence because we will not allow you to ply our roads without a drivers’ licence. All hands must be on deck to ensure that life is safe here in Ondo State,” he said.

Mr Jacob Adebo, Chairman, Park Management Committee (PMC) in Ondo State, appreciated the FRSC for organising the programme, saying that it would go a long way to help motorists, especially commercial drivers.

Adebo, who explained that he established PMC task force in the state to arrest any driver going against road traffic rules, cautioned drivers to always cross check passengers’ luggage before embarking on any journey during the festival period.

Don’t drink while driving. Respect FRSC officials and other security agencies on the highways because they are not there to victimize you but to protect and save you from unforeseen circumstances.

“And our task force is everywhere within the state to support the FRSC and will be arresting any erring driver,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

