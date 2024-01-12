We are yet to receive Tinubu's rice palliative, South-South NASS members

Reacting to the viral video making rounds on social media, the legislators and residents in Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers said they were yet to receive such Christmas gifts.

The video claimed that the members of the House of Representatives received ₦100 million while the Senate received ₦200 million for rice to be shared with their respective constituents.

The video showcased Dekeri Anamero, Member Representing Etsako Federal Constituency in Edo inspecting a truckload of rice meant for his constituents while appreciating President Tinubu for 2,400 bags of rice for the people of his constituency.

But the lawmaker, representing Abak federal constituency in Akwa Ibom, Clement Jimbo said that President Tinubu was yet to release ₦100 million to the Lawmakers as speculated in the video.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu or the Federal Government of Nigeria has not released any N100 million to the House of Representatives members or ₦200 million to the senators.

“I am a house member, the person in question is my colleague and the video is a lie because no such thing happened.’’

Jimbo alleged that the Anamero was aspiring to be the Governor of Edo state, which made him buy rice and share it with his constituents.

He further alleged that the lawmaker tagged the rice with the President to curry favour from him and the party for his ambition of becoming the governor of Edo state.

Jimbo, however, said that the President and the federal government had plans to give the lawmakers palliatives for their constituents but the plans were yet to be actualised.

He added that the process had not been concluded to release any money or palliatives to the lawmakers, stressing that ‘’when it is done and money released, Nigerians will be informed.’’

Similarly in Cross River, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, representing the state’s Southern Senatorial District, said that no NASS member from Cross River received any rice consignment from the Federal Government as palliative for the festive season.

Ekpenyong, who spoke through his Media Aide, Charles Ekanem in a telephone interview said that he distributed close to 2,000 bags of rice during the Yuletide in his senatorial district.

He explained that the rice was not from the President but from his personal expenditure and a gift for his constituents for the festive season.

“I contracted someone in Cross River who is a rice miller to package close to 2,000 bags of rice which were shared among my constituents, that was from my personal expenditure.

“The purported one from the President to the House of Representatives members and senators has not been delivered yet, it is still in the pipeline.

“Although some House of Representatives members have gotten theirs, I think it is those that have fulfilled the logistics requirements for the rice and it has been delivered to them, not everyone has received it,” he said.

On his part, Bassey Akiba, a member representing Calabar Municipality/Odukpani Federal Constituency said he had not received any rice consignment from the Federal Government.

According to him, when he does, he would make it open to the public in line with his policy thrust of transparency and accountability.

He added that what he distributed to his constituents during the Yuletide as a gift was a personal act of love and compassion and not from the Federal Government.

In the same vein, some residents in Rivers said they were yet to benefit from alleged ‘Palliative Rice’ from the federal government.

Titus Jones, Vice Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers, said that there was no Presidential palliative from the lawmakers during the yuletide celebrations.

According to him, we heard that President Bola Tinubu had requested the federal ministry of agriculture to disburse rice equivalent to N100m and ₦200m respectively to House of Representative members and the Senators.

“We are yet to get confirmation from the lawmaker representing our constituency as to when we should expect our disbursement, that’s if the rumour is true,” he said.

Similarly, a traditional ruler who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that some bags of rice were distributed during the general meeting of Chiefs’ Council held on Dec. 28.

He noted that such rice distribution during the yuletide celebrations had since been understood as a demonstration of benevolence by politicians and well-meaning individuals.

“Last year, we got some bags of rice from some politicians, the governor, Siminialaye Fubara and even the former governor, Nyesom Wike.

“None of the grains distributed was said to have come from the Presidency,” he added.

On his part, Rivers Information Commissioner, Joseph Johnson said that he was not aware of a presidential palliative during the festive season.

