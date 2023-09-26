We are tired of soon – TUC speaks on delayed promises from Ministry of Labour
Osifo recounted his recent discussions with the labour minister.
These demands include wage awards for federal civil servants, tax exemptions for specific worker categories, and the establishment of structures to ensure the effective implementation of government palliatives.
Speaking on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily, TUC President Festus Osifo expressed his exasperation with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, and the repeated assurances of impending action. "We are really tired of 'soon'. We want a definite pronouncement; we want definite solutions to these pressing issues because, at the end of the day. We have been hearing of dates. We have been hearing, 'It will come today, tomorrow, next tomorrow.' We are relatively tired of promises; all we want is actions."
Osifo recounted his recent discussions with the labour minister, where he was informed that the President was currently out of the country. He was hopeful that upon the President's return, a decisive announcement would be made.
During a newspaper review segment of a morning program, Osifo spotted a headline promising that the long-awaited pronouncements would be made "soon."
