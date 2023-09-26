ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We are tired of soon – TUC speaks on delayed promises from Ministry of Labour

Ima Elijah

Osifo recounted his recent discussions with the labour minister.

Festus Osifo, TUC President. [The Cable]
Festus Osifo, TUC President. [The Cable]

Recommended articles

These demands include wage awards for federal civil servants, tax exemptions for specific worker categories, and the establishment of structures to ensure the effective implementation of government palliatives.

Speaking on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily, TUC President Festus Osifo expressed his exasperation with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, and the repeated assurances of impending action. "We are really tired of 'soon'. We want a definite pronouncement; we want definite solutions to these pressing issues because, at the end of the day. We have been hearing of dates. We have been hearing, 'It will come today, tomorrow, next tomorrow.' We are relatively tired of promises; all we want is actions."

Osifo recounted his recent discussions with the labour minister, where he was informed that the President was currently out of the country. He was hopeful that upon the President's return, a decisive announcement would be made.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a newspaper review segment of a morning program, Osifo spotted a headline promising that the long-awaited pronouncements would be made "soon."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Low contraceptive usage among married women in Borno sparks concern on World Contraceptive Day

Low contraceptive usage among married women in Borno sparks concern on World Contraceptive Day

Yahaya Bello elevates 300 traditional stools to promote peace

Yahaya Bello elevates 300 traditional stools to promote peace

VANITI Lagos: Forbes-rated socialite, Sir Uyi announces date for grand opening

VANITI Lagos: Forbes-rated socialite, Sir Uyi announces date for grand opening

We are tired of soon – TUC speaks on delayed promises from Ministry of Labour

We are tired of soon – TUC speaks on delayed promises from Ministry of Labour

NLC, TUC jointly declare indefinite strike as nationwide protests loom

NLC, TUC jointly declare indefinite strike as nationwide protests loom

BREAKING: Senate confirms Yemi Cardoso as CBN Governor

BREAKING: Senate confirms Yemi Cardoso as CBN Governor

Impeached LGA chairman arraigned over false news on funds diversion

Impeached LGA chairman arraigned over false news on funds diversion

Tribunal strikes out PDP's challenge in Cross River as Otu wins

Tribunal strikes out PDP's challenge in Cross River as Otu wins

Tinubu calls for intense fight against drug trafficking in Africa

Tinubu calls for intense fight against drug trafficking in Africa

Pulse Sports

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley