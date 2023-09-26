We are tired of soon – TUC speaks on delayed promises from Ministry of Labour

Speaking on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily, TUC President Festus Osifo expressed his exasperation with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, and the repeated assurances of impending action. "We are really tired of 'soon'. We want a definite pronouncement; we want definite solutions to these pressing issues because, at the end of the day. We have been hearing of dates. We have been hearing, 'It will come today, tomorrow, next tomorrow.' We are relatively tired of promises; all we want is actions."