The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Melaye and some suspects were accused of shooting a police officer, Sgt. Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF) while on duty in Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi.

A statement by the force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood in Abuja, said the police would continue to occupy his residence until he surrendered.

“The police operatives will continue to be at the residence of Sen. Dino Melaye until he surrenders himself for arrest,” he said.

Moshood said that the offence for which Melaye was being investigated was capital in nature and not compoundable.

He said that the officer was yet to recover from the gunshot injury he sustained during the attack.

The spokesman alleged Melaye had refused to report to the police command in Kogi to answer the charges in spite of the letter written to the Clerk of the National Assembly.

“The force will not tolerate attack on its personnel by any individual, no matter how highly placed. The law must take its course,”he said.

He said that members of the public would be kept informed on further development in the investigation of the matter.

NAN also reports that a combined team of mobile and regular police personnel have laid siege to the Abuja home of Melaye at 1 :40 p.m on Friday