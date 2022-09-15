RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

WASSCE: WAEC clears air over withheld results

News Agency Of Nigeria

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has restated that all withheld results in its examinations were as a result of alleged malpractices.

The Head, National Office (HNO) Mr Patrick Areghan, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Areghan was speaking against the backdrop of reports in some sections of the media, accusing the council of deliberately withholding results of candidates supposedly for the 2022 WASSCE.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports in some quarters of how the council was deliberately withholding results of candidates of some states in the country.

“This, I will say, is wicked, malicious, misleading and a calculated attempt to drag the name of council into the mud or disrepute. It is utter ignorance.

“For emphasis, any candidate that has his or her result withheld is as a result of alleged examination malpractice.

“After necessary investigations of all alleged examination malpractice cases, innocent candidates would have their results released, while the guilty ones will have that subject or entire results cancelled.

“This will be as directed by the Nigeria Examinations Committee,” the WAEC boss stated.

He added that as much as the examination body was willing and ready to maintain cordial relationships with all its stakeholders, threatening to take council to court by some persons over the development was uncalled for.

“We have our evidence though and any one in doubt can approach us. We are always ready to present our side, anywhere we are called upon to do.

“We stand by our rules and regulations. We will always apply the same set of laws all over the country, no matter what it takes or who is involved.

“We will never apply different sets of laws for different states in the country, or give any preferential treatment to any candidate, school or state for that matter.

“We will continue to contribute our quota to national development by delivering quality services, in a bid to sanitise the system,” Areghan added.

News Agency Of Nigeria
