ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ward distributes ₦20m palliatives to constituents in Niger State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chairman commended the Federal and state governments for approving the palliatives, to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Ward distributes ₦20m palliatives to constituents in Niger State/Illustration. [NAN]
Ward distributes ₦20m palliatives to constituents in Niger State/Illustration. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Chairman of the Palliative distribution Committee, Dr Mustapha Jibrin, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Minna on Saturday.

Jibrin, represented by Alhaji Sirajo Samaila, said the ward consists of 50 polling units and it’s the largest ward in Chanchaga council area.

“The ward has the highest number of polling units, we agreed that 70 households from each polling unit will benefit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is because the palliatives are enough to go round to everyone, as we purchased a large quantity of rice for distribution,” he said.

The Chairman commended the Federal and state governments for approving the palliatives, to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger, on Sept. 1, 2023, approved the sum of ₦5 billion for distribution as palliatives across the state.

Each ward in Suleja, Chanchaga, Bida and Kontagora was allocated ₦20 million, while each ward in the remaining 21 local governments was allocated ₦10 million.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu, Shetimma on victory at tribunal

Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu, Shetimma on victory at tribunal

Over 1,000 people killed in Morocco after earthquake hit on Friday

Over 1,000 people killed in Morocco after earthquake hit on Friday

I love Nigerian cuisines, culture, says Chinese chieftaincy title holder

I love Nigerian cuisines, culture, says Chinese chieftaincy title holder

Nigeria, Ghana sign MoU to boost rice, wheat, soya beans farming

Nigeria, Ghana sign MoU to boost rice, wheat, soya beans farming

Being elderly looks like death sentence in Nigeria – Clinical psychologist

Being elderly looks like death sentence in Nigeria – Clinical psychologist

The G-20 family will remain incomplete without Nigeria - Tinubu

The G-20 family will remain incomplete without Nigeria - Tinubu

Police burst phone-stealing syndicate, recover 4 tricycles in Yenagoa

Police burst phone-stealing syndicate, recover 4 tricycles in Yenagoa

Soludo leads 1,000-man health walk in Awka

Soludo leads 1,000-man health walk in Awka

Tinubu condoles King of Morocco over devastating earthquake

Tinubu condoles King of Morocco over devastating earthquake

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses