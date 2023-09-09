Ward distributes ₦20m palliatives to constituents in Niger State

Chairman of the Palliative distribution Committee, Dr Mustapha Jibrin, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Minna on Saturday.

Jibrin, represented by Alhaji Sirajo Samaila, said the ward consists of 50 polling units and it’s the largest ward in Chanchaga council area.

“The ward has the highest number of polling units, we agreed that 70 households from each polling unit will benefit.

“This is because the palliatives are enough to go round to everyone, as we purchased a large quantity of rice for distribution,” he said.

The Chairman commended the Federal and state governments for approving the palliatives, to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger, on Sept. 1, 2023, approved the sum of ₦5 billion for distribution as palliatives across the state.