Wanted notorious criminal surrenders to police in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria( NAN) reports that Chile Maidoki, of Layin Falwaya Kurna, is among the three notorious criminals declared wanted with a bounty of ₦100,000 each by the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammad Gumel.

He, however, reported by himself at the Bompai headquarters of Kano state police Command, on Saturday.

Chile Maidoki’s surrender brings to 100 the number of repentant criminals received by the Kano state Commissioner of Police, Gumel, according

to a statement by the Kano police Command spokesman, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, and made available to newsmen on Saturday.

“Chile Maidoki told the police that he used to sleep at burial ground yards in Kano City just to evade detection by security personnel.

“He is now appealing to the Police and the good people of the State to forgive him, that he has repented and is now ready to work with the Police to promote sustainable peace and development in the state,” Kiyawa revealed.

He is therefore not to be stigmatised by members of the public.

“However, the remaining two, with ₦100,000:00 bounty on each for clues or information leading to their arrests, are still wanted."

They are Abba Burakita of Dorayi Quarters and Hantar Daba of Kwanar Disu.