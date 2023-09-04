LG boss who accused Gov Abiodun of fund diversion regains freedom from DSS custody

Adedayo was detained by the DSS on Friday, September 1, 2023, following his suspension by a quorum of councillors.

Speaking to ThePunch after his release in Abeokuta, Adedayo said the DSS summoned him following a petition written against him that he was making inciting comments that could jeopardise public peace.

The suspended LG chairman said he told the DSS that he didn’t make any inciting comment other than the claim that his local government has not had any allocation in the last two years.

Adedayo vowed to continue to challenge his ‘illegal suspension’, saying he remained unshaken over his travails so far.

He said the letter he wrote to report Governor Dapo Abiodun to the former governor of the state, Chief Segun Osoba, was written with the support of other LG bosses in the state.

He said he was surprised that they all backed out of the struggle.

In his letter to Osoba, Adedayo had accused Governor Dapo of hijacking public funds. He also forwarded a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the same allegation.

Meanwhile, Joint Account and Allocation Committee, a body saddled with the responsibility of managing the local government federal allocations in Ogun State has dismissed Adedayo’s allegation.

