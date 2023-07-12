Jonathan arrives Liberia for pre-election assessment

In a tweet on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, revealed that he was joined by Burkina Faso's Prime Minister and former President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Kadre Ouedraogo.

Upon their arrival in Monrovia, Jonathan wasted no time in initiating consultations with relevant stakeholders. He held meetings with His Excellency President George Manneh Weah, as well as leaders from the National Assembly and the judiciary. These discussions aimed to set the stage for fruitful engagements with key figures in Liberia's political landscape.

Jonathan expressed his intentions, stating, "Throughout our visit, our team and I will engage with various significant stakeholders. This includes meeting with presidential candidates, leaders of political parties, the electoral management body, security chiefs, members of the diplomatic corps, and civil society groups. Their valuable insights will inform us about the level of preparedness for the upcoming elections."

Acknowledging the importance of their role, Jonathan expressed gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with the Liberian people.