WAEC releases 2023 WASSCE results

Bayo Wahab

The results of 262,803 candidates are being withheld “due to reports of cases of examination malpractice.”

L-R: Heads of WAEC Division: Fidelis Gaiya, Director of Administration; Patrick Areghan, Head of National Office; Mrs F. Iweha-Onukwu, Senior Director, Test Development. [Premium Times]
L-R: Heads of WAEC Division: Fidelis Gaiya, Director of Administration; Patrick Areghan, Head of National Office; Mrs F. Iweha-Onukwu, Senior Director, Test Development. [Premium Times]

Patrick Areghan, the council’s Head of Nigeria's Office announced this at a press briefing in Lagos on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Areghan said, “Gentlemen of the media, with joy in my heart and gratitude to God Almighty, I, on behalf of the Registrar to Council, the Management and Staff of the West African Examinations Council, Nigeria, welcome you to this press briefing to announce the release of the results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for School Candidates, 2023 in Nigeria.”

He said out of a total of 1,613,733 candidates that sat the examination, the results of 262,803 candidates are being withheld “due to reports of cases of examination malpractice.”

He also said 1,287,920 candidates, representing 79.81 per cent of the total candidates, obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

Details later...

