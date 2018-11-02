WAEC accused of manufacturing result for Buhari

news

WAEC has been accused of manufacturing examination result for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The allegation was reportedly made in a statement issued by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) in Abuja.

Punch News confirmed this in a report published on Friday, November 2, 2018.

“Let Nigerians be reminded that a few days ago, the opposition raised the alarm that there was an ongoing move to tamper with the records of WAEC and pressure the leadership into manufacturing a result for President Buhari.

“Today’s action of WAEC has vindicated our earlier fears and confirmed our stand that WAEC is now competing with Oluwole Market in manufacturing documents," a statement by CUPP's National Spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere reads.

The allegation is coming following a tweet by Femi Adesina confirming the release of his secondary school certificate.