WAEC accused of manufacturing result for Buhari

President Buhari's critics have raised a brow concerning an attestation certificate reportedly presented to him by WAEC.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Coalition of United Political Parties has questioned the authenticity of president Buhari's WAEC certificate.

WAEC has been accused of manufacturing examination result for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The allegation was reportedly made in a statement issued by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) in Abuja.

Punch News confirmed this in a report published on Friday, November 2, 2018.

“Let Nigerians be reminded that a few days ago, the opposition raised the alarm that there was an ongoing move to tamper with the records of WAEC and pressure the leadership into manufacturing a result for President Buhari.

“Today’s action of WAEC has vindicated our earlier fears and confirmed our stand that WAEC is now competing with Oluwole Market in manufacturing documents," a statement by CUPP's National Spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere reads.

The allegation is coming following a tweet by Femi Adesina confirming the release of his secondary school certificate.

 

