VP Shettima to discuss Tinubu's first-year achievements on May 17

The Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, made this known while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

The event, he said, is part of efforts by the Tinubu administration to leverage international cooperation in delivering on the promises of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the president’s keynote address titled; “Delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda Through Enhanced International Cooperation: Imperatives, Opportunities and Challenges,” would set the tone for discussions at the forum.

He said this was aimed at laying the groundwork for the collaborative efforts that would propel Nigeria towards a future of enriched international cooperation.

"The dialogue is not just a ceremonial gathering, it is a strategic confluence of leaders and thinkers in government, the international development community and civil society, geared towards deliberating on how to advance the gains made in the first year of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Hadejia said that the event would examine the work done by the administration in the past year and the areas for consolidation.

“We have embarked on this path of economic revitalisation, social empowerment and infrastructural development while navigating the complexities of a rapidly evolving global space,” he stated.

Hadejia added that the high-level dialogue would provide a comprehensive analysis of the government policy priority and delivery mechanisms that have been instrumental in translating the President’s vision into tangible results.

“This introspective analysis will enable us to celebrate our successes, learn from our challenges and refine our strategies moving forward.”

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on International Cooperation, Dapo Oyewole said discussions at the event would focus on how to strengthen international alliances to create a multiplier effect of the administration’s collective efforts.

He listed the objectives of the high-level dialogue to include “articulate and deliberate on the policy priorities, delivery mechanisms, successes and challenges of the Renewed Hope Agenda in the past year.

"And opportunities in the year ahead; highlight and discuss key areas where international cooperation between the government, international partners and investors can significantly catalyse the delivery of the Renewed Hope Agenda.