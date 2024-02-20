ADVERTISEMENT
VP Shettima reveals 32 smuggling routes for food items out of Nigeria

Ima Elijah

Shettima warned against individuals seeking to disrupt the peace and stability of Nigeria

Vice President Kashim Shettima. [Daily Trust]
Vice President Kashim Shettima. [Daily Trust]

Speaking on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, he highlighted hoarding and smuggling as significant factors exacerbating hardship in Nigeria and noted the government's commitment to addressing these issues.

Shettima explained that the government is actively exploring various measures to tackle the trend of smuggling.

He provided a recent example of interception, stating that 45 trucks loaded with maize were apprehended while en route to neighboring countries on a Sunday night.

This interception alone led to a decrease in the price of maize from ₦60,000 to ₦50,000 per bag.

The Vice President expressed concern over forces attempting to undermine the nation and noted the need for unity and collective action to overcome challenges.

He condemned those advocating for violence and destabilisation, stressing the importance of governance over politics.

Shettima warned against individuals seeking to disrupt the peace and stability of Nigeria, particularly those resorting to desperate measures due to political ambitions. He urged citizens to prioritise the nation's well-being and work together to ensure its prosperity and security.

In recent incidents, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) intercepted 15 trucks containing food items in Sokoto along the Gwadabawa-Illela road.

