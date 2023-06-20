ADVERTISEMENT
VP Shettima decorates Kayode Egbetokun as acting Inspector General of Police

Ima Elijah

Vice President Kashim Shettima Appoints Kayode Egbetokun as Acting Inspector General of Police

Vice Pressident Kashim Shettima decorates Kayode Egbetokun as acting IGP
Vice Pressident Kashim Shettima decorates Kayode Egbetokun as acting IGP

The ceremony took place in the Vice President's office on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, signifying a significant milestone in the nation's law enforcement leadership.

Kayode Egbetokun, an accomplished law enforcement officer, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Prior to his appointment, he served with distinction as the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, showcasing his commitment to maintaining peace and security in one of Nigeria's most populous regions.

The decoration ceremony, graced by senior government officials, witnessed Vice President Shettima bestowing the insignia of office upon Egbetokun. Adding a personal touch to the occasion, Egbetokun's wife joined Vice President Shettima in assisting with the decoration, symbolising the support and encouragement from loved ones in this important chapter of his career.

Among the distinguished guests present was the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

