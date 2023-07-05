ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Vitafoam, I-Create club recognise 6 pupils for creative excellence

News Agency Of Nigeria

Vitafoam, a prominent foam manufacturing company, has partnered I-Create Club to award six exceptional primary school pupils for their outstanding achievements in a creative competition.

L-R: Permanent Secretary (Rtd) Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Lagos State , Mrs Belinda Odeneye; Korede Obadimu, State Primary School, Mangoro; Daniel Taiwo, Peaceville School; Jessica Chinaka, Kayron International School; Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Vitafoam Nigeria PLC, Taiwo Adeniyi, Ibijola Fadeyibi, Beehive School; Mukhtaar Akande, Guided Treasures Muslim Nursery and Primary School; Ndumanya Grace, Oke-Meta Memorial Primary School; Dr Temiloluwa Adeshina, Co-Founder & Lead Learning Officer, Readland Global and Mrs Eniola Afolayan, Founder, ‘I Create’ Club, during Award Ceremony for 2022/2023 Annual Inter-Schools Creative Completion in Lagos.
L-R: Permanent Secretary (Rtd) Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Lagos State , Mrs Belinda Odeneye; Korede Obadimu, State Primary School, Mangoro; Daniel Taiwo, Peaceville School; Jessica Chinaka, Kayron International School; Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Vitafoam Nigeria PLC, Taiwo Adeniyi, Ibijola Fadeyibi, Beehive School; Mukhtaar Akande, Guided Treasures Muslim Nursery and Primary School; Ndumanya Grace, Oke-Meta Memorial Primary School; Dr Temiloluwa Adeshina, Co-Founder & Lead Learning Officer, Readland Global and Mrs Eniola Afolayan, Founder, ‘I Create’ Club”, during Award Ceremony for 2022/2023 Annual Inter-Schools Creative Completion in Lagos.

Recommended articles

Adeniyi said the competition was to nurture the entrepreneurial spirit and unleash the creative potential of young minds. He commended I-Create Club team for their initiative in promoting sportsmanship among young individuals.

Adeniyi said Vitafoam’s belief in fostering the holistic development of young minds led to the partnership to serve as the perfect platform for children to showcase their skills, creativity, and sportsmanship.

Competitions like these impart valuable life lessons beyond the classroom, cultivating discipline and resilience, which are essential qualities for success.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We encourage all participants to give their best and treasure this experience as an opportunity to learn, grow, and create lifelong memories,” he said.

Mrs Eniola Afolayan, Founder, I-Create Club, explained the significance of the annual competition, now in its fifth edition. Afolayan reiterated the organisation’s vision to developing future entrepreneurs by providing a solid foundation for young individuals.

In Nigeria, the average adult has been described as unemployable. Hence, in line with I-Create Club’s vision, we aim to increase the number of entrepreneurs and employable graduates in Nigeria.

“Our activities are meticulously designed to lay the necessary groundwork for children to become innovative problem solvers and Vitafoam has been a dedicated supporter of our cause since the inception of the club,” she said.

Afolayan charged other corporate entities to follow Vitafoam’s lead and support the ‘I-Create Club’, thus enabling more children to benefit from its impactful platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

She emphasised the importance of collaboration with the government on a larger scale to enable the participation and enjoyment of the club’s unique benefits in public schools.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition garnered significant participation, with over 100 primary schools from across Nigeria. The competition covered a range of categories including business plan, pillow art, debate, and recycling, with the objective of identifying young talents with a natural inclination toward entrepreneurship from an early age.

The winners of the competition are; Korede Obadimu (Pillow Art winner – State Primary School, Mangoro), Daniel Taiwo (Pillow Art winner – Peaceville School) and Jessica Chinaka (Debate winner – Kayron International School).

Others are; Ibijola Fadeyibi (Debate winner – Beehive School), Mukhtaar Akande (Recycling winner – Guided Treasures Muslim Nursery and Primary School), and Ndumanya Grace (Recycling winner – Oke-Meta Memorial Primary School).

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Protest in House of Representatives over sitting arrangement, office allocation

Protest in House of Representatives over sitting arrangement, office allocation

Mmesoma contests JAMB's 3-year ban, claims unfair treatment

Mmesoma contests JAMB's 3-year ban, claims unfair treatment

Kano State set to revitalise local government administration

Kano State set to revitalise local government administration

Ag I-G orders deployment of 35 Police commissioners to States formations

Ag I-G orders deployment of 35 Police commissioners to States formations

FG intensifies debt recovery drive, urges MDAs to key in

FG intensifies debt recovery drive, urges MDAs to key in

Makinde to help reconcile Adebanjo, Fasoranti

Makinde to help reconcile Adebanjo, Fasoranti

Vitafoam, I-Create club recognise 6 pupils for creative excellence

Vitafoam, I-Create club recognise 6 pupils for creative excellence

Perm. Sec. mourns pioneer FCT Federal commissioner, Adeogun

Perm. Sec. mourns pioneer FCT Federal commissioner, Adeogun

Goodluck Jonathan mourns the passing of Nestor Binabo

Goodluck Jonathan mourns the passing of Nestor Binabo

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

I could have used the multiple exchange rates to enrich myself, Tinubu

A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 in Nairobi as a 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products was decided and fuel distributors refused to collect stocks from depots. [Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images]

Oil marketers say new fuel price may exceed ₦700 per litre this July