Vitafoam, I-Create club recognise 6 pupils for creative excellence

Adeniyi said the competition was to nurture the entrepreneurial spirit and unleash the creative potential of young minds. He commended I-Create Club team for their initiative in promoting sportsmanship among young individuals.

Adeniyi said Vitafoam’s belief in fostering the holistic development of young minds led to the partnership to serve as the perfect platform for children to showcase their skills, creativity, and sportsmanship.

“Competitions like these impart valuable life lessons beyond the classroom, cultivating discipline and resilience, which are essential qualities for success.

“We encourage all participants to give their best and treasure this experience as an opportunity to learn, grow, and create lifelong memories,” he said.

Mrs Eniola Afolayan, Founder, I-Create Club, explained the significance of the annual competition, now in its fifth edition. Afolayan reiterated the organisation’s vision to developing future entrepreneurs by providing a solid foundation for young individuals.

“In Nigeria, the average adult has been described as unemployable. Hence, in line with I-Create Club’s vision, we aim to increase the number of entrepreneurs and employable graduates in Nigeria.

“Our activities are meticulously designed to lay the necessary groundwork for children to become innovative problem solvers and Vitafoam has been a dedicated supporter of our cause since the inception of the club,” she said.

Afolayan charged other corporate entities to follow Vitafoam’s lead and support the ‘I-Create Club’, thus enabling more children to benefit from its impactful platform.

She emphasised the importance of collaboration with the government on a larger scale to enable the participation and enjoyment of the club’s unique benefits in public schools.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition garnered significant participation, with over 100 primary schools from across Nigeria. The competition covered a range of categories including business plan, pillow art, debate, and recycling, with the objective of identifying young talents with a natural inclination toward entrepreneurship from an early age.

The winners of the competition are; Korede Obadimu (Pillow Art winner – State Primary School, Mangoro), Daniel Taiwo (Pillow Art winner – Peaceville School) and Jessica Chinaka (Debate winner – Kayron International School).