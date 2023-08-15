ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Villagers relocate for safety following NAF helicopter crash in Niger

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chairman of the local government disclosed that the incident made people from the area to flee in droves for safety as a result of fear and were taking shelter in Erana, Zumba and Gwada.

Villagers relocate for safety following NAF helicopter crash in Niger (Credit: HumAngle)
Villagers relocate for safety following NAF helicopter crash in Niger (Credit: HumAngle)

Recommended articles

Alhaji Akilu Ishaku, Chairman, Shiroro Local Government, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday. He said he received the information of the air crash from the security personnel in the area, Village Head of Galkogo and other stakeholders in the area where the incident occurred.

“As the chief security officer of Shiroro Local Government, I have received reports of an aircraft crash, but the report did not state exactly who the aircraft belongs to.

“The name of the village where the crash happened is Badna village under Kwaki Chukuba ward.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The people claimed they saw flame from a distance and saw that it was a helicopter that was on fire,” he said.

Ishaku disclosed that the incident made people from the area to flee in droves for safety as a result of fear and were taking shelter in Erana, Zumba and Gwada.

NAN reports that NAF had in a statement by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, on Monday in Abuja, confirmed one of its aircraft crashed in Chukuba village in Niger state.

He said the aircraft departed Zungeru Primary School en route to Kaduna but was later discovered to have crashed in a village in Shiroro LGA of Niger. The air force said the aircraft was on a casualty evacuation mission when the crash happened.

The statement said “a Mi-171 helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed at about 1:00 p.m. at Chukuba village in Niger

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NILDS, UN calls on State legislatures to implement National Action Plan

NILDS, UN calls on State legislatures to implement National Action Plan

TRCN inducts 341 AAU graduands as professional teachers

TRCN inducts 341 AAU graduands as professional teachers

Nigeria Customs boss visits orphanage, lauds founder’s vision

Nigeria Customs boss visits orphanage, lauds founder’s vision

Ministry of health calls for healthcare services for the elderly in Nigeria

Ministry of health calls for healthcare services for the elderly in Nigeria

NAFDAC holds workshop for 150 Journalists in North-East

NAFDAC holds workshop for 150 Journalists in North-East

Villagers relocate for safety following NAF helicopter crash in Niger

Villagers relocate for safety following NAF helicopter crash in Niger

Anambra Police calls for residents to reclaim vehicles stolen by armed robbers

Anambra Police calls for residents to reclaim vehicles stolen by armed robbers

Ohanaeze urges Nigerians to expect and prepare for surprises in tribunal’s verdict

Ohanaeze urges Nigerians to expect and prepare for surprises in tribunal’s verdict

We’ll not fail you, COAS assures Nigerians

We’ll not fail you, COAS assures Nigerians

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE