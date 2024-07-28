ADVERTISEMENT
VIDEO: Otti differs with Peter Obi on planned hardship protest

Nurudeen Shotayo

While Obi threw his weight behind the planned nationwide protest, Otti cautioned that the demonstration may trigger violence in the country.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti and Peter Obi.
The planned 10-day demonstrations, billed to be held from August 1 through August 10, 2024, have continued to generate reactions across the country.

Despite President Bola Tinubu's appeal to organisers of the protest to sheath their swords and embrace dialogue, mobilisation has intensified, especially on social media.

The organisers are hell-bent on hitting the street to express their grievances over the prevalent economic hardship and other challenges bedevilling the country.

Peter Obi
Speaking to Channels Television during a courtesy visit to Otti at his country home in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, over the weekend, Obi declared his support for the scheduled protest.

The former Anambra State Governor noted that the Nigerian Constitution allows room for protest as it is the right of citizens.

He, however, cautioned intending participants to eschew violence, warning that such demonstrations should be done within the confines of the law.

Obi highlighted hunger and hopelessness among the youths as the factors that triggered the protest, calling on the Nigerian authorities to engage and give a listening ear to the protesters.

“In Nigerian Constitution, protest is allowed,” he said, adding, “All I plea for those who are protesting is to do so within the law and in a civil manner that allows us as a nation to show that we live within the law.

While acknowledging that things are difficult in the country, Obi said, “We all have to listen to what Nigerians are going through and I thank our governor (Alex Otti) for doing so. It is important.”

Otti, who stood beside Obi during the interview, expressed a contrary view to his party leader.

The Governor warned that protest may lead to violence and appealed to the aggrieved citizens to explore other means to engage the government.

He also alleged that nobody has come forward to identify as the leader of the protest, which makes the situation difficult for the Nigerian police to hold anyone responsible if it turns violent.

“It would be very unfair to say things are not difficult now. Things are very difficult, that is true, but how do you solve the problem? The problem we find ourselves in the country today is economic. We are actually paying the price for bad governance that didn’t start today.

“First of all, for you to organise a protest, the law requires that you get approval from security forces, particularly the police. Somebody should take responsibility for getting that approval.

“So, if you don’t have the approval, it will be against the law to go out on the streets and protest. My final word is that people should think about the implications of pouring out on the streets, restricting movement of other people and inflicting more hardship.

"For people in Abia, my advice is that people should not pour out on the street, because it may be more hurtful than the reason for the protest people are calling for,” the Governor said.

