VIDEO: Abba Kyari's family throws party to welcome him home after 27 months

Nurudeen Shotayo

Kyari was released on Friday after a judge granted him a two-week bail to allow him to conclude the burial rites of his Mother, Yachilla Kyari.

Abba Kyari's family throws party to welcome him home after 27 months
Abba Kyari's family throws party to welcome him home after 27 months [Twitter:@NewsHub2023]

Kyari, a former Deputy Commissioner of Police and head of the Intelligent Response Team (IRT), was released from the Kuje Custodial Centre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday, May 31, 2024.

He was detained following his arrest on February 14, 2022, by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for alleged involvement in an international drug cartel.

On his return home on Saturday, Kyari received a warm welcome from family and friends, who were super excited to be reunited with the embattled cop.

In a video and pictures circulating online, the former celebrity police officer was seen in the company of his family members.

Also, the house was adorned with balloon decorations that read, "Welcome Back" on the wall.

ALSO READ: Bishops, Imams hold special prayer for Abba Kyari

The embattled police officer was arraigned on March 7, 2022, alongside four other members of the IRT, including Sunday Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba, and John Nuhu.

Kyari was granted a two-week bail by Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court in Abuja to allow him to conclude the burial rites of his Mother, Yachilla Kyari, who died on May 5.

As required by his bail conditions, the suspended officer was ordered to deposit his international passport with the court and report to the nearest NDLEA office during the bail period.

