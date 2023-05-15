Vice president Yemi Osinbajo congratulates Hilda Baci
The Vice President lauded Hilda Baci's accomplishment as an extraordinary one.
Recommended articles
The remarkable feat was achieved on Monday, May 15, 2023, evening at around 8 pm and has drawn the congratulations of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
Expressing his admiration for the achievement on Twitter, the Vice President lauded Hilda Baci's accomplishment as an extraordinary one.
He wrote, "Hilda, 100 hours! Wow 🤩 Congratulations on breaking the Guinness World Record for the "longest cooking marathon by an individual." What an extraordinary achievement! We are all immensely proud of you."
Hilda Baci extended her initial target of 96 hours after surpassing the record previously held by India's Lata Tandon.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng