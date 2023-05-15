The sports category has moved to a new website.
Vice president Yemi Osinbajo congratulates Hilda Baci

Ima Elijah

The Vice President lauded Hilda Baci's accomplishment as an extraordinary one.

Hilda Baci cooks over 110 meals in 64 hours [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon]

The remarkable feat was achieved on Monday, May 15, 2023, evening at around 8 pm and has drawn the congratulations of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Expressing his admiration for the achievement on Twitter, the Vice President lauded Hilda Baci's accomplishment as an extraordinary one.

He wrote, "Hilda, 100 hours! Wow 🤩 Congratulations on breaking the Guinness World Record for the "longest cooking marathon by an individual." What an extraordinary achievement! We are all immensely proud of you."

Hilda Baci extended her initial target of 96 hours after surpassing the record previously held by India's Lata Tandon.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

