Vice-President Shettima launches first 2024 Hajj flight from Birnin Kebbi

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, a total of 65,500 pilgrims registered through the 36 states and will participate in this year’s Hajj.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 430 pilgrims from Kebbi are scheduled for the first flight to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

NAN also reports that a total of 65,500 pilgrims registered through the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory Pilgrims Welfare Boards, agencies and commissions, as well as the Tour Operators, are expected to perform this year’s Hajj.

On arrival at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi, Shettima was received by Gov. Nasir Idris of the state, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III and the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Malam Jalal Arabi.

Others were; Sen. Ali Ndume, former Gov. Sa’idu Dakingari of Kebbi, Sen. Abubakar Sani, Sen. Bala Na’Allah, Minister of State for Education, Alhaji Yusuf Sununu, among others.

Already, Flynas, a Saudi Arabian designated airline and one of the three air carriers selected to transport the pilgrims was punctual at the airport, ready to transport pilgrims embarking on the sacred journey.

Arabi was also on the ground to inspect the aircraft in the company of his three permanent commissioners and the commissioner representing the North West. He advised the airport management to provide additional boarding stairs for the aircraft’s back door to facilitate quicker boarding.

Also among the entourage were a few members of the NAHCON management staff. The FlyNas team at the inspection was led by Malam Umar Kaila, FlyNas representative in Nigeria.

The Flynas aircraft, a modern vessel with 436 seats, is scheduled to depart the airport between 12 pm to 1 pm depending on when the ceremonial event marking the beginning of the airlift ends.

Three flights are scheduled to depart Nigeria for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, Air Peace is scheduled to depart Abuja with 310 FCT pilgrims and five officials. While Max Air will depart with 5,50 Nasarawa pilgrims and 10 officials. Both carriers will take off from Abuja International Airport.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Vice-President Shettima launches first 2024 Hajj flight from Birnin Kebbi

