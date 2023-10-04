ADVERTISEMENT
Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) inducts 13 veterinary doctors in Jos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The acting registrar of the council urged the graduands to be professional in the course of their duties, insisted that anyone caught cutting corners would not be spared.

Veterinary doctors (Credit: Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria)
Dr Oladotun Fadipe, the Acting Registrar of VCN, who administered the oath on the inductees on Wednesday, charged them to keep to the tenets of the profession. He also advised them to be professional in the course of their duties, insisting that anyone caught cutting corners would not be spared.

“This induction is your formal entry into the profession and I urge you to operate within the confines and provisions of the profession.

“Take the oath you have just sworn very seriously and perform your duties to the best of your abilities and the fear of God,” he advised.

Fadipe also advised the inductees to respect their seniors in the profession as well as their teachers at all times. The Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, advised the inductees to be good ambassadors of the institution.

Represented by Prof. Rehila Gowon, the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics of the university, Ishaya charged the inductees on discipline, dedication and commitment to duty at all times. Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, represented by his Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Bugama Ishaku, congratulated the inductees.

Mutfwang, also commended the parents, teachers and all those who contributed to the success of the academic journey of the graduands. The governor, who decried the dearth of veterinary doctors in the state, promised to engage the services of some of the new doctors.

Earlier, the Dean, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the institution, said the inductees were admitted into the faculty in 2015 alongside 15 of their colleagues who were unable to graduate. He commended all the lecturers and other staff of the faculty for their commitment and dedication toward the success of the graduands.

He also thanked the management of the university of Jos for providing the enabling environment and other logistics for the training of the graduands. One of the newly inducted veterinary doctors, Magaji Agwom, said the they spent nine years before graduation.

He promised to uphold the standard of the profession at all times, adding that he would make the wellbeing of animals his priority.

