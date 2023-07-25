ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Veterinarian urges Bauchi govt to vaccinate animals to curb Anthrax

News Agency Of Nigeria

The vet added that the government should scale up sensitisation, monitoring and surveillance activities to curb spread of the disease in the state.

Veterinarian urges Bauchi govt to vaccinate animals to curb Anthrax
Veterinarian urges Bauchi govt to vaccinate animals to curb Anthrax

Recommended articles

Zailani told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday, July 25, 2o23 in Bauchi, that the call was imperative to reduce risk of infection and safeguard public health. Anthrax is a serious infectious disease caused by a bacteria “Bacillus anthracis”.

It occurs naturally in soil and commonly affects domestic and wild animals, people can get sick if they come in contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products. The vet, therefore, urged the government to scale up sensitisation, monitoring and surveillance activities to curb spread of the disease in the state.

There is a need for an intensive awareness campaign, especially in suspected areas at high risk of the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Government must enssure slaughtering of animals at abattoirs where it will pass through screening processes before going to the public.

“It is also good to review compensation policy, to encourage pastoralists and animal keepers to report suxpected cases of the disease to the appropriate authorities.

“We need to vaccinate all animals to ensure that people don’t eat infected animal products from the farm pending the control of the disease,” he said.

This, he said, would curb spread of zoonotic diseases in the state. While urging animal keepers to report suspected cases of the disease, Zailani cautioned residents of the state against consuming unwholesome and unhygienic animal products.

Commenting, Dr Yohanna Dugabe, Deputy Director, Veterinary Services, Bauchi State Ministry of Agriculture said the state has been on the red alert since the reported Anthrax outbreak in Niger.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government put in place surveillance mechanisms and alerted veterinary officials across the 20 local government areas of the state”.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NPA raises alarm over increasing extortion on port access roads

NPA raises alarm over increasing extortion on port access roads

Expert tasks Tinubu on investigation over ₦37bn meter procurement

Expert tasks Tinubu on investigation over ₦37bn meter procurement

'Establish political party monitoring agency to curtail violations of electoral guidelines' – Forum

'Establish political party monitoring agency to curtail violations of electoral guidelines' – Forum

NAFDAC notifies Nigerians of sale of unwholesome Whippy Real Mayonnaise

NAFDAC notifies Nigerians of sale of unwholesome Whippy Real Mayonnaise

Veterinarian urges Bauchi govt to vaccinate animals to curb Anthrax

Veterinarian urges Bauchi govt to vaccinate animals to curb Anthrax

Reps begins probe on alleged $2.5bn annual loss to gas flaring

Reps begins probe on alleged $2.5bn annual loss to gas flaring

DSS charges Emefiele with illegal possession of firearms, pleads not guilty

DSS charges Emefiele with illegal possession of firearms, pleads not guilty

Gov. Kefas tasks appointees on transparency, accountability

Gov. Kefas tasks appointees on transparency, accountability

DSS finally brings Emefiele to court for arraignment

DSS finally brings Emefiele to court for arraignment

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security

Petrol hits ₦617 per litre in Abuja

Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja