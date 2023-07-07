ADVERTISEMENT
VC warns students against writing negative things about university online

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enugu government urges students to desist from damaging the university but to add value to the society during the holidays.

Onyia made the call while addressing the closing session of the 2022-23 academy year of Godfrey Okoye University (GOUNI), Enugu on Thursday, July 6, 2023. He said that the present regime in Enugu State would reorganise government activities and emphasize e-governance and promote knowledge and skill based human resources.

The SSG also urged them to imbibe the virtues of trustworthiness, respect and team spirit as well as cultivate principles and behaviours that would make them global leaders.

“You should strive to leave a legacy and be mindful of the kind of friends you keep.

“Your Vice Chancellor is tenacious and always insists on achieving positive results and you should realise that you are GO-University students and should ensure you add value to the society,” he advised.

In a speech, the Vice Chancellor of the University Rev Fr Christian Anieke announced that new facilities would be provided in various campuses of the institution to make the students more comfortable as well as facilitate learning.

There will be internet facilities in all the hostels; the hostels will be renovated and equipped while results of all the continuing and final year students will be released on August 5,” Anieke said.

The Vice Chancellor urged the students to show interest in ICT, coding and shun activities that would put them into trouble.

You should resist negative communications during the holidays and damaging write ups about one another and the University,” Anieke further advised.

Anieke, who announced the names of students who left their hostels without permission, said the affected students would receive their punishment on resumption of the next academic year.

He disclosed that the university would reopen for the 2023/2024 academic year on Oct. 3, adding that the portal for booking of hostels would open on the first week of September.

The Dean, Faculty of Management and Social Sciences, Prof. Sergius Ude, who spoke on behalf of the other deans, thanked God for completing the 2022/23 session without hitches and urged the students to utilise the long vacation wisely.

On her part, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Marysylvìa Nwachukwu announced that the National Universities Commission was redesigning University curriculum. Nwachukwu said that lecturers would only generate 10 per cent of the skills while the students would take care of the rest.

You should spend more time with your parents to grow self-concept” she advised.

In an address, the Dean Students Affairs, Rev. Fr. Theophillous Ndulue noted that some of the students were resilient and participated actively in the programmes of the University and urged others to wake up.

News Agency Of Nigeria

