Uzodinma orders returns Alvan Ikoku University assets to the institution
Governor Uzodinma praised members of the committee for their contributions in arriving at the report and recommendations.
The governor’s directive came after members of Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education (AIFUE) Lands Recovery’s committee recommended the return of the assets in line with the institution’s new status.
The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to the implementation of the 3R mantra, reconstruction, rehabilitation, and recovery for the well-being of Ndi Imo, the development of the state, and the recovery of the commonwealth stolen by “inconsiderate politicians.”
Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Committee, Professor Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe, disclosed that past administrations demolished 101 buildings belonging to the staff of the college and confiscated their properties.
He further recommends the recovery of all the lands belonging to AIFUE, with the institution taking full possession of the vacated property and the institution compensating the original landowners, the Orji indigenes while the army vacates the shanties erected on the land.
