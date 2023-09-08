ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Uzodinma commissions new general hospital in Ohaji Egbema

Bayo Wahab

Uzodinma said his Shared Prosperity agenda is designed to change the narrative in the oil-producing areas of the state.

Gpv. Hope Uzodinma commissions new general hospital in Imo. [IMSG]
Gpv. Hope Uzodinma commissions new general hospital in Imo. [IMSG]

Recommended articles

The governor disclosed that his government went into partnership with a local church to ensure proper staffing and management of the hospital.

Uzodinma said the Shared Prosperity agenda of his government is designed to change the narrative in the oil-producing areas of the state through the prudent deployment of the 13% derivation meant for oil-bearing communities as provided for under the 1999 constitution.

Speaking with the press, the Managing Director and CEO of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC), Chief Charles Orie praised the governor for for making the work of the management seamless.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Board of ISOPADEC, HRH Eze Professor Dele Amuzienwa Odigbo disclosed that building the new hospital was intended to provide affordable healthcare facilities for both preventive and curative medical services to the host communities.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Adamawa Governor puts his pictures on bags of palliative rice, aide explains

Why Adamawa Governor puts his pictures on bags of palliative rice, aide explains

Coalition commend police over arrest of suspected killers of FUOYE's student

Coalition commend police over arrest of suspected killers of FUOYE's student

Lagos releases 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results

Lagos releases 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results

Kingmakers install new Soun of Ogbomoso, oppose court ruling

Kingmakers install new Soun of Ogbomoso, oppose court ruling

Uzodinma commissions new general hospital in Ohaji Egbema

Uzodinma commissions new general hospital in Ohaji Egbema

FRSC threatens to prosecute offenders in Kwara

FRSC threatens to prosecute offenders in Kwara

US military makes major move in Niger

US military makes major move in Niger

Osun Govt shuts down state-owned poly, as suspended rector resumes

Osun Govt shuts down state-owned poly, as suspended rector resumes

PDP accuses Kebbi Govt of wasting ₦‎20bn in the last 100 days

PDP accuses Kebbi Govt of wasting ₦‎20bn in the last 100 days

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses