Uzodinma commissions new general hospital in Ohaji Egbema

The governor disclosed that his government went into partnership with a local church to ensure proper staffing and management of the hospital.

Uzodinma said the Shared Prosperity agenda of his government is designed to change the narrative in the oil-producing areas of the state through the prudent deployment of the 13% derivation meant for oil-bearing communities as provided for under the 1999 constitution.

Speaking with the press, the Managing Director and CEO of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC), Chief Charles Orie praised the governor for for making the work of the management seamless.

ADVERTISEMENT