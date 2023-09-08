Uzodinma commissions new general hospital in Ohaji Egbema
Uzodinma said his Shared Prosperity agenda is designed to change the narrative in the oil-producing areas of the state.
Recommended articles
The governor disclosed that his government went into partnership with a local church to ensure proper staffing and management of the hospital.
Uzodinma said the Shared Prosperity agenda of his government is designed to change the narrative in the oil-producing areas of the state through the prudent deployment of the 13% derivation meant for oil-bearing communities as provided for under the 1999 constitution.
Speaking with the press, the Managing Director and CEO of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC), Chief Charles Orie praised the governor for for making the work of the management seamless.
In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Board of ISOPADEC, HRH Eze Professor Dele Amuzienwa Odigbo disclosed that building the new hospital was intended to provide affordable healthcare facilities for both preventive and curative medical services to the host communities.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng