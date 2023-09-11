Uzodinma commissions general hospital, bridge in Oguta, names them after Nzeribe

During the commissioning, the governor said the hospital was built to significantly reduce the tragic 75% mortality rate caused by inadequate healthcare facilities in Imo State.

Governor Uzodinma reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering dedication to directing the 13% derivation funds towards the betterment of Ndi Imo to ensure collective prosperity.

Uzodinma named the new general hospital after the Late Senator Francis Nzeribe, a luminary figure in Imo State’s history, in recognition of his immense contributions to the state and the nation at large.

Nzeribe, who was born in Oguta in 1938, was Senator for the Orlu Senatorial constituency in Imo State from October 1983 to December 1983 and May 1999 to May 2007 on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He died in May 2022, at the age of 83.

In addition to this healthcare facility, the governor also commissioned a 12-meter asphalted bridge connecting six communities in Oguta and establishing a link to Anambra State.