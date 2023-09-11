ADVERTISEMENT
Uzodinma commissions general hospital, bridge in Oguta, names them after Nzeribe

Bayo Wahab

Imo State Government says the projects were named after Francis Nzeribe in recognition of his contributions to the Imo state and Nigeria.

Governor Hope Uzodinma during the commissioning of the 42-bed general hospital in Oguta LGA. [IMSG]
During the commissioning, the governor said the hospital was built to significantly reduce the tragic 75% mortality rate caused by inadequate healthcare facilities in Imo State.

Governor Uzodinma reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering dedication to directing the 13% derivation funds towards the betterment of Ndi Imo to ensure collective prosperity.

Uzodinma named the new general hospital after the Late Senator Francis Nzeribe, a luminary figure in Imo State’s history, in recognition of his immense contributions to the state and the nation at large.

Nzeribe, who was born in Oguta in 1938, was Senator for the Orlu Senatorial constituency in Imo State from October 1983 to December 1983 and May 1999 to May 2007 on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He died in May 2022, at the age of 83.

In addition to this healthcare facility, the governor also commissioned a 12-meter asphalted bridge connecting six communities in Oguta and establishing a link to Anambra State.

The State Government said the hospital, which was erected after five decades of abandonment is parts of the efforts by Governor Uzodinma to showcase his administration’s commitment to the promised Shared Prosperity and infrastructural development.

