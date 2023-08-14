ADVERTISEMENT
Uzodimma’s choice of female running mate, proof of commitment to gender balance – Ex-lawmaker

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmaker commended the governor for heeding the call for greater women’s participation in governance and called on politicians at all levels to toe the same path, in line with the National Gender Policy, demanding for 35% affirmative action for women.

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo State (Imo state govt)
Obiefule, a two-term representative of the Isu state constituency in Imo, said this while interacting with newsmen in Owerri on Monday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Uzodimma, candidate of the ruling APC for the Nov. 11 governorship election in Imo, on Saturday unveiled Mrs Nnedinma Ekomaru as his running mate.

Obiefule said that with zero women representation in the current Imo Assembly as constituted, the governor’s choice of Ekomaru was significant of his respect for gender equality and inclusivity.

“By choosing a female running mate, Gov. Uzodimma has sent a clear message that he values the role of women in politics and recognises their ability to contribute effectively to the development and progress of the state.

“ This decision will inspire and empower more women to actively engage in politics, ultimately leading to a more representative and equitable society, ” she said.

Obiefule added that as a Catholic faithful, Uzodimma’s choice of a Pentecostal in a chiefly Christian state, would give non Catholics a sense of accommodation. She expressed confidence that more women would be given prominence and a greater sense of inclusion if Gov. Uzodimma eventually emerged winner of the election.

“In many ways, this decision is strategic and we hope it results in greater good for Imo people,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

