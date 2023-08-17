ADVERTISEMENT
Uzodimma blesses Imo-born Super Falcons players with land, cash gifts

Nurudeen Shotayo

Governor Uzodimma received the Super Falcons players of Imo origin at the Government House Owerri.

He made this known while receiving Super Falcons players of Imo origin including goalkeepers, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Tochukwu Oluehi; striker, Desire Oparanozie; and defender, Osinachi Ohale at the Government House Owerri.

The governor commended the Super Falcons of Nigeria for their outstanding performance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which was an impressive outing.

Uzodimma, therefore, urged them not to be deterred by the outcome of the competition.

As an encouragement to the quartet, Uzodimma graciously approved the allocation of one plot of land to each within the city of Owerri, as well as gifts of $10,000 each to the players.

According to the Governor, this is the little way by which the Government shows appreciation for their patriotism and support for their career.

