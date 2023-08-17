Uzodimma blesses Imo-born Super Falcons players with land, cash gifts,

He made this known while receiving Super Falcons players of Imo origin including goalkeepers, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Tochukwu Oluehi; striker, Desire Oparanozie; and defender, Osinachi Ohale at the Government House Owerri.

The governor commended the Super Falcons of Nigeria for their outstanding performance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which was an impressive outing.

Uzodimma, therefore, urged them not to be deterred by the outcome of the competition.

As an encouragement to the quartet, Uzodimma graciously approved the allocation of one plot of land to each within the city of Owerri, as well as gifts of $10,000 each to the players.