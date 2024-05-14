Utomi calls for removal of immunity clause for President, Governors & deputies

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday, Utomi said the creation of sub-national police would improve security in the country significantly.

According to him, the country should copy the example of the U.S., which effectively runs a decentralised police system.

“I have always supported the idea of state police.

"I believe state police is a very important part of the process of decentralising authority in Nigeria.

“I live in a university town called Bloomington, Indiana in the United States. The university has its own police(university police) that carry guns.

“When we go outside of the university campus, the town-the city of Bloomington-has its own police and they also carry guns.

“Then, the county in which Bloomington is located also has its county police force. There is also the Indiana state police .This model shows that policing is more effective when it is decentralised”, he said.

Utomi said the fear of possible abuse by state governments should not be a reason to oppose or reject the idea of state police. According to him, mechanisms should be put in place to check abuse or manipulation by state governments, if state police is adopted.

“What the Americans have done over the years to the so-called problem of local abuse of people’s rights by police is to ensure that wherever there is a problem relating to breach of rights, the FBI automatically steps in.

“So that is how the Americans have tried to manage it. We can do the same. We cannot have effective security without a sub-national police force”, he added.

He urged the country to use the opportunity of the ongoing constitutional amendment process to adopt state police. Utomi also called for the removal of the clause in the constitution which protects the president, governors and their deputies from prosecution.

Utomi said that the immunity clause had been much abused and needed to be obliterated. He, however, said that the nation could come up with a commission that would adjudge merits of matters before the President or governor could be sued to guard against frivolities.

“It (immunity) should in principle be removed, but we need a citizens’ jury (of highly placed citizens) which would be able to determine whether or not there is merit in pursuing issues against an incumbent

“It is a double -edged sword. It has been abused very badly in Nigeria, making it problematic to continue,” he stated.

He, however, said if everybody is allowed to sue governors and the President and their deputies for every action they take in their position, they would not have the time to get the job done.

“Therefore, that commission will have approving rights over whether a matter is of the nature that can cause the President or governor to be prosecuted or sued.” he noted.

NAN reports that the 10th National Assembly has begun the process of amendment of the 1999 Constitution.

The Senate had, in February, constituted a 45-member Constitution Review Committee, headed by the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Jibrin Barau. Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, while inaugurating members of the committee in Abuja, said the review of the constitution had become imperative “in order to put certain things right”.

Also, the House of Representatives has inaugurated its constitutional review committee for the amendment of the 1999 Nigerian constitution as amended. The Speaker, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, while inaugurating the committee, said that the step marked another significant moment in the democratic journey towards a more "perfect union".