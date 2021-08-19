US won't be safe if Nigeria is not safe - Lai Mohammed

Speaking to Bloomberg in an interview posted on Thursday, August 19, 2021, the minister said developed nations must not leave struggling developing nations alone to fight their challenges.

Nigeria recently received six of 12 A-29 Super Tucano aircrafts in a multi-million dollar deal struck with the U.S. to help in its counter-insurgency, but Mohammed said the partnership must extend beyond that.

The minister said most developing places like Nigeria lack the capacity without the cooperation and assistance of the developed world to overcome the insurgents.

He said the ideological way against insurgents in Nigeria's north east demands that other non-conventional methods are deployed to fight them.

The 69-year-old noted that the U.S. can help Nigeria more in covering its huge infrastructural deficit so as to provide an inclusive economy that would stop others from resorting to crime.

He said, "The developed world should not look at the challenges of the developing world as if it's entirely their responsibility.

"Because if Nigeria is not safe, ultimately the US will not be safe. It's a matter of time.

"If there's terrorism in one part of the world and the other part of the world feels comfortable and does not assist, sooner or later it will affect them."

Islamic sect Boko Haram has terrorised the north east region since 2009 and displaced millions of people from their communities, with their activities spreading to communities in neighbouring countries.

The death toll directly linked to the group's violence has been estimated to be around 35,000, but the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said in a recent report that the total death toll is 10 times higher.

"We estimate that through the end of 2020, the conflict will have resulted in nearly 350,000 deaths, with 314,000 of those from indirect causes," the report noted.