U.S. sanctions 6 Nigerians for supporting Boko Haram; see full list

Nurudeen Shotayo

The U.S. said all the six men were found guilty of Establishing Boko Haram cell in the United Arab Emirates.

Boko Haram terrorists

The U.S government has imposed sanctions of six Nigerians for their alleged support to the terrorist group, Boko Haram.

This was contained in a statement released by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The six individuals are listed as Abdurrahman Ado Musa, Salihu Yusuf Adamu, Bashir Ali Yusuf, Muhammed Ibrahim Isa, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan, and Surajo Abubakar Muhammad.

The statement also added that Musa, Adamu, Yusuf, Isa, Alhassan and Muhammad have been included in the List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons.

It reads in part, “Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated a network of six individuals connected to Nigeria-based terrorist group, Boko Haram. All six were found guilty of establishing a Boko Haram cell in the United Arab Emirates to raise funds for and provide material assistance to Boko Haram insurgents in Nigeria.

“OFAC’s action follows arrests, prosecutions, and designations in the UAE in September 2021, demonstrating the commitment of the Emirati government to using judicial measures and targeted financial sanctions to disrupt the flow of funds to these networks.”

By this action, the U.S. has joined the UAE in targeting terrorist financing network of mutual concern, the statement credited Brian Nelson, the US Secretary of the Treasury, to has sai.

“Treasury continues to target financial facilitators of terrorist activity worldwide. We welcome multilateral action on this Boko Haram network to ensure that it is not able to move any further funds through the international financial system,” he said.

OFAC said its designation of the six Nigerians was pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, which centered on terrorists, leaders, and officials of terrorist groups, and anybody rendering support to terrorists of act of terrorism.

“The U.S. Department of State designated Boko Haram as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist on November 14, 2013,” it added.

Nurudeen Shotayo

