US Embassy urges investigation into soldiers shiite sect clash

news

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has urged its host to conduct an investigation following a clash between Shiite protesters and Nigerian soldiers in Abuja.

This is captured in a statement it released on its website on Thursday, November 1, 2018.

"The United States Embassy is concerned by the deaths resulting from clashes between Nigerian security forces and members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria in areas surrounding Abuja.

"We urge Government of Nigeria authorities to conduct a thorough investigation of the events and to take appropriate action to hold accountable those responsible for violations of Nigerian law. We urge restraint on all sides," the statement reads.

ALSO READ: How more than 10 Shiites were gunned down by soldiers in Abuja

Army blames Shiites for clash in Zuba

According to the Commander Army Headquarters Garrison, Major General James Myam, members of the group mounted a road block and tried to attack a convoy carrying ammunitions.

Myam, in a statement issued to Vanguard, said that the incident occurred at Zuba bridge in Abuja on Saturday, October 27, 2018.

The commander also alleged that the group destroyed vehicles and attempted to cart away the ammunitions.

He said “Troops of Army Headquarters Garrison on official duty, escorting ammunitions and missiles from Abuja to Army Central Ammunition Depot in Kaduna State were attacked by some members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) sect at Zuba bridge, of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at about 3.00pm on Saturday 27th October 2018.

“The sect who were supposedly in a procession, established an illegal roadblock denying motorists free passage.

” When the troops’ convoy attempted to clear the road block, they met stiff opposition from the sect.

“Members of the sect used various objects to barricade the road and also pelted the troops with stones and other dangerous items.

“They smashed both military and civilian vehicles’ windscreens and windows.

“They also attempted to overrun the escorts to cart away the ammunition and missiles the troops were escorting.

“This led to the troops opening fire to extricate themselves.

“Consequently, troops of 102 Guards Battalion in whose Area of Responsibility the incident occurred rushed to the convoy’s rescue.

“Unfortunately, during the encounter 3 members of the sect were killed while 2 soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries and are being treated at a military medical facility.

“Meanwhile, normalcy has been restored in the general area and members of the public especially those plying the Abuja – Zuba Road are requested to go about with their normal activities with the assurance from the Nigerian Army that no individual or persons would be allowed to disturb public peace and unprovoked attacks against military convoys.”