US embassy has interviewed over 150,000 Nigerians who want to 'japa' this year

Greene also said the embassy has interviewed about 30,000 students this year.

He made the statement during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday, December 3, 2023.

Greene said, “What folks do not know is that this year we have interviewed more than 150,000 people.

“This is in addition to 30,000 students. Hundreds of thousands of students have had the opportunity to seek visas from the U.S. We are doing the best we can to get proper ways for all the categories after having an enormous backlog as a result of COVID-19, and all that.”

“We have made great progress though. In March we instituted a five-year term for visas to the US.”

He assured visa applicants that the mission would continue to tackle visa-related hitches.

He maintained that issues related to visas would fully become a thing of the past, adding that the embassy was doing everything within its power to address such issues.

Greene also enjoined visa applicants to apply early and ensure that the visa requests are tied to events.

