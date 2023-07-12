ADVERTISEMENT
US Court sentences Woodberry to over 8 years in prison

Ima Elijah

Woodberry, an associate of Hushpuppi, to de deported after jail term.

Woodberry [GistReel]
Woodberry [GistReel]

Woodberry, an associate of Ramon Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi, was apprehended in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on June 10, 2020, alongside Hushpuppi for their involvement in extensive international online fraud.

Both individuals were subsequently extradited to the US to face separate trials. While Hushpuppi initially denied all charges against him, he later changed his plea and was sentenced to 11 years in prison for his role in the fraudulent activities.

Woodberry, on the other hand, maintained his innocence for over two years but ultimately reversed course and pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud during a change of plea hearing held at the US District Court for Northern Illinois in April, 2023.

In a ruling delivered on April 6, Judge Robert Gettleman accepted Woodberry's change of plea, resulting in his conviction on one count of the eight charges brought against him.

Following the plea bargain, the judge referred the case to the probation department for a pre-sentence investigation and report to aid in determining an appropriate sentence.

During the sentencing on Tuesday, July 11, Judge Gettleman ordered Woodberry to serve a total term of 100 months behind bars. The defendant was instructed to present himself to the US Marshal Service for transfer to the federal correctional institution located in Danbury, Connecticut, where he would be eligible for visitation from his family, including his American fiancée.

Furthermore, the judge directed that Woodberry would be handed over to the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for deportation immediately upon completing his incarceration.

In addition to the prison sentence, Woodberry has been ordered to pay approximately $8 million in restitution to seven victims affected by his fraudulent activities.

Ima Elijah

