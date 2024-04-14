ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Urge Dangote to lower diesel price from his refinery, APC Chieftain tells Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oyintiloye said that in no distant time, other indigenous refineries would be revived.

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Oyintiloye, who appealed in a chat with journalists on Sunday in Osogbo, said that the ₦1,225 pump price by the refinery was on the high side.

He noted that there should be a major difference between the pump price of imported diesel and that of indigenous refineries.

Oyintiloye, a former member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said that Nigerians expected that the Dangote refinery would force the pump price of diesel and other petroleum products down and not the other way around.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the claim by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria that the landing cost of the product is at ₦1,250 per litre following the Naira appreciation against the dollar shows the need for the president to intervene in the pump price of the local refinery.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker said that since the product was being produced locally without costs associated with the importation of the commodity into Nigeria, the price should be cheaper than what is being imported.

“There is no doubt that Nigerians are happy with the commencement of the operation of the Dangote Refinery in the country.

“We commend Alhaji Aliko Dangote for the project. It is a huge one for the benefit of our economy.

“That the refinery has started releasing Petroleum products to the market is a thing of joy for all Nigerians and a sign of good things to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is what we are all looking for, but for it to have a positive impact on our economy, we appeal to the president to intervene in the pump price in the refinery.

“If some marketers are actually importing diesel at N1,250 according to IPMAN, and Dangote Refinery is selling at N1,225, then what is the gain?

“Since the indigenous refinery expenses on logistics in the area of importation, clearing, and other activities associated with bringing products into the country will be minimal, the managers of the refinery should review the price downward.

“Even in actual sense, the N1,225 pump price will be worst for other marketers outside Lagos due to logistics expenses,” he said.

Oyintiloye, who noted that the Renewed Hope agenda of the president has started yielding appreciative results, said that in no distant time, other indigenous refineries would be revived.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stop cursing Nigeria so that God would change it for better – Sanwo-Olu

Stop cursing Nigeria so that God would change it for better – Sanwo-Olu

Troops neutralise 12 Zamfara bandits, recover weapons and 18 cows

Troops neutralise 12 Zamfara bandits, recover weapons and 18 cows

Lagos seeks help in locating woman seen assaulting baby in viral video

Lagos seeks help in locating woman seen assaulting baby in viral video

10 years after abduction, CAN demands rescue of remaining Chibok girls

10 years after abduction, CAN demands rescue of remaining Chibok girls

Urge Dangote to lower diesel price from his refinery, APC Chieftain tells Tinubu

Urge Dangote to lower diesel price from his refinery, APC Chieftain tells Tinubu

We need your support to make lives better – FG tells Nigerians

We need your support to make lives better – FG tells Nigerians

New National ID card single, not 3 separate cards - FG clarifies

New National ID card single, not 3 separate cards - FG clarifies

Thousands protest for US troops to leave Niger, days after Russians' arrival

Thousands protest for US troops to leave Niger, days after Russians' arrival

I'm sorry for treating you badly - Oshiomhole apologises to APC defector

I'm sorry for treating you badly - Oshiomhole apologises to APC defector

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here’s why increase in electricity tariff won’t affect you [Channels TV]

This is unreasonable - Labour Party asks FG to reconsider electricity tariff hike

NUC doesn't plan to shut Plateau University over certificate saga – Registrar

NUC doesn't plan to shut Plateau University over certificate saga – Registrar

VP Shettima arrives in Maiduguri for Eid-el-Fitr celebration [Presidency]

VP Shettima arrives in Maiduguri for Eid-el-Fitr celebration

Ex-PDP chairman, 4 others acquitted of conspiracy, breach of peace charges

Ex-PDP chairman, 4 others acquitted of conspiracy, breach of peace charges