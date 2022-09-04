RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UPDATE: 2 bodies recovered from Lekki building collapse

News Agency Of Nigeria

Emergency responders have recovered two dead bodies from the rubbles of a building that collapsed in the early hours of Sunday in Lekki, Lagos State.

Emergency responders at the scene of the seven-storey building that collapsed in the Lekki area of Lagos. [Twitter:Oluwafemi Dawodu]
Farinloye said the seven-storey building under construction collapsed at Oba Idowu Oniru Street, Lekki.

He said operations were ongoing to rescue the remaining trapped persons under the rubbles.

Emergency responders at the scene included the Nigerian Police Force, NEMA, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), State Fire Service and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

News Agency Of Nigeria
