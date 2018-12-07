Again, NASS staff threatens strike, gives ultimatum over unpaid allowances

Pulse.ng logo
NASS staff threatens strike, gives ultimatum over unpaid allowances

National Assembly (NASS) workers under the auspices of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) on Friday threatened to embark on an indefinite strike if the management of the legislature failed to meet their demands.

The Chairman of PASAN, Comrade Musa Bature, gave the warning at a press briefing in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the aggrieved staff had on Dec. 4, picketed the assembly complex, grounding legislative proceedings in both houses for the day.

The House of Representatives at its Thursday plenary asked the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, to appear before it to give explanations as to why the PASAN’s funds captured in the 2018 Budget was yet to be released.

Addressing journalists, Bature said that the picketing which started on Tuesday was to last till Thursday, Dec. 6 as a prelude and warning signal to a proposed total strike action billed to begin on Dec. 18, but for the intervention of NASS leadership.

He stressed that the planned industrial action would commence as earlier scheduled if their demands were not met as promised.”We thank the political leadership of National Assembly for their intervention.

”We hereby reiterate that the proposed indefinite industrial action that will ground all legislative activities of National Assembly will commence as earlier scheduled if the demands are not met as promised,” he said.

