UNN VC, others celebrate first solar energy researcher in Nigeria

The encomiums were delivered at Nsukka on Thursday during a colloquium organised by Animalu’s friends to mark his 85th birthday.

Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice-Chancellor of UNN, described Animalu, a Physics Professor Emeritus of the university, as an academic giant, teacher of teachers, mentor of mentors and professor of professors.

Igwe said that Animalu is an erudite professor whose numerous textbooks, lectures and academic publications on science and technology had continued to be quoted globally.

“Globally, the history of science and technology will be incomplete without any mention of Animalu.

“UNN will continue to be proud of the physicist, who was former Director General of National Mathematical Centre and Nigeria Academy of Science, among others,” he said.

In a remark, Prof. Chidi Akujor, Chairman of Planning Committee of the colloquium, said the occasion was an unwritten obligation of all intellectuals to honour an individual whose academic intellectual outputs have profound influence in scientific milieu.

“Many times I went to the reserve section of the library to consult the ‘citation index’. I will be shocked that his name is a keyword with several pages of citations.

“Most of these papers cited were in such high impact journals as Physical Review and Philosophical magazine,” he said.

The don noted that on June 1, 1986, he entered the building of Ettore Majorana Center for Scientific Culture in Erice, Sicily, Italy, for a two-week NATO Advanced Course on Cosmic Rays.

“In front of the quadrangle of the complex was a large flex banner with the heading “Intermediate Quantum Theory of Crystalline Solids by Alexander O. E. Animalu”.

“Indeed, as the attention of the participants focused on the display, I felt so proud being identified as his former student.

“On my trips to several countries, Animalu’s name was among names that always came up once you are identified as a Nigerian,” he said.

Speaking further, Akujor said that Animalu, through his works in physics, philosophy, science and technology, made tremendous impact in science that this generation and generations to come would find difficult to ignore.

“He is responsible for lighting our interest in renewable energy, particularly solar energy. He is the first researcher in the country on solar energy.

“My joy is that he is not finished with us yet, as he is still churning out great thoughts and writings,” he said.

Also in a remark, Prof. Augustine Ubachukwu. Dept of Physics and Astronomy, UNN, and Co-Chairman of the planning committee, said that he first met Animalu in 1978 (45 years ago) in my second year as an undergraduate Physics student.

“I was then the Class Rep, and he was taking us in Phys 231- Thermal Physics. I still remember that the first assignment he gave us was on the liquefaction of gases, which caused us some anxieties.

“I joined the services of UNN in 1991, and in 2001, I became his nearest office neighbour, his office is always open to both students and staff who freely consult him, especially on academic matters.

“I never knew what a great Physicist, Prof. Animalu is until I visited India as a Research Fellow at the Inter-University Centre for Radio Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in 2001.

“There, I met Prof. V. K. Kapahi, who was then the Director of National Centre for Radio Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune, India.

“I felt highly elated when he told me that India used Prof. Animalu’s textbook on Intermediate Quantum Theory of Crystalline Solids for their Higher degree studies, the book has been translated into several languages,” he said.

In their separate keynote speeches, Prof Anya O. Anya and Prof. Ikenna Onyido, applauded and described Animalu as an academic giant whose contributions to science and technology would remain indelible.

They, however, expressed concern on the country’s poor economy and quality of education, attributing it to failure of successive elected governments to give education the required attention as well stop corruption in the system.

According to them, to correct the anomalies, Nigerians should be careful on the kind of leadership they elect, if not, all efforts to change the narrative would be an exercise in futility.

Responding, the celebrant (Animalu), expressed appreciation to all who contributed in one way or the other to the colloquium in honour of his 85 birthday.

“I am not unaware of the economic hardship in the country now as a result of the fuel subsidy removal.

“I remain grateful for the financial sacrifice by my academic friends and colleagues for this great honour to me.

“Silver and gold I have none to pay back but God Almighty will reward you all abundantly,” he said

“I thank God that I am alive to see and witness what looks like a full fledged funeral for me,” Animalu said.