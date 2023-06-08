The sports category has moved to a new website.
University College Birmingham announces exciting opportunities for Nigerian students to pursue higher education

University College Birmingham, in partnership with the University of Warwick, is thrilled to announce a range of exceptional opportunities for Nigerian students seeking to advance their careers and seek further education abroad.

"We are excited to welcome international students to University College Birmingham,” said Ikemesit Nkereuwem-Tim, International Recruitment Officer, University College Birmingham;

"Our institution provides a nurturing environment that encourages intellectual curiosity, talents built for the workspace, cultural exchange, and personal growth. We offer postgraduate and undergraduate entries, with many degrees accredited by University of Warwick with affordable tuition fees.”

Why Nigerians should choose University College Birmingham
University College Birmingham is the 2022 WhatUni University of the Year award winner, and 2023 WhatUni International winner (Gold), credit to their international outlook and won silver in the University of the Year category in the recently concluded 2023 WhatUni Student Choice Awards.

To learn more about the opportunities available, prospective international students are encouraged to visit the university’s official website www.ucb.ac.uk or reach out via international@ucb.ac.uk.

