United Nigeria Airline's foreign lease planes grounded after flight diversion

This decision comes just hours after the airline operator diverted its scheduled Lagos-Abuja flight to Asaba International Airport on Sunday, November 26, 2023, leaving passengers bewildered and concerned.

Passengers were taken aback when a United Airlines aircraft touched down in Asaba instead of the expected destination, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA).

The unexpected deviation prompted immediate inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the unscheduled landing.

Subsequent reports revealed that all wet lease aircraft operated by United Nigeria Airlines have been suspended pending further investigation.

Benedict Adeyileka, a former Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, confirmed this development in an interview on Monday, November 27.

Adeyileka stated that the current Director General of NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, possesses the authority to suspend United Airlines during the ongoing investigation. He expressed his disapproval of the airline's actions, deeming them unprofessional and warranting a thorough examination.

"Just confirmed that their sub-Part G of their AOC is suspended. This means all their foreign registered aircraft are on subpart G.