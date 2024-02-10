UNIPORT gets World Bank-funded medical simulation laboratory

UNIPORT’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Owunari George, will announce the development in a statement issued by the institution’s spokesman, Dr Sam Kpenu, in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

He said that the World Bank Centre of Excellence in Public Health and Toxicological Research (ACE-PUTOR) in UNIPORT donated the equipment to the institution.

“The sophisticated medical equipment for training of medical and health workers will be used to improve healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The project, funded by the World Bank, will also be used to enhance the education of medical students by providing a link between classroom learning and real-life clinical situations.

“The procurement demonstrates UNIPORT’s commitment to the development of education in Nigeria, particularly, and in Sub-Sahara Africa in general,” he said.

Georgewill expressed confidence that the facility would be effectively utilised to produce more excellent graduates who can compete favourably with their counterparts in the country and globally.

“The use of simulation has become increasingly relevant in the changing trends of training medical and health workers to acquire the right knowledge and skills in the evolving landscape."

The vice-chancellor commended the World Bank for its contributions to the university’s educational development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Leader of the centre, Prof. Daprim Ogaji, revealed that the centre was operated by a multidisciplinary team with a vision to provide leadership and communicate best practices in research, training, and innovation.

“The simulator is a world-class, high-fidelity equipment that simulates across various specialty training in medicine.