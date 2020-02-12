In a condolence message by Prof. Danjuma Gambo, Director Radio and Public Relations, on Wednesday in Maiduguri, the university sympathized with students, parents and the state government over the incident.

Gambo condemned the attack as ‘heart breaking’, saying that the incident occurred at a time when the university was coming to terms with recent loss of its students in a devastating circumstance.

He said that: “It is now confirmed that many precious lives and huge amount of property were destroyed in the incident.

“Unfortunately, a number of students of the university were lost in it, thereby aggravating the deep pains and sense of grief already inflicted on dear staff, students, parents and other stakeholders.

“This devastating attack is a reminder of our recent colossal losses to the unfolding insurgency despite ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in Borno State and northeast region.

“It may be recalled that the university management had issued a travel advisory to all staff and students to restrict their movements and exercise vigilance as they go about their legitimate businesses owing to the observed, escalating threats to lives and property in recent times.

“As the university community mourns the painful loss of our dear students, I wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, staff and students.

“Management will continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety of all staff and students on campus”.

Gambo added that the university management had been receiving messages of sympathy and solidarity from concerned individuals and organizations since the incident.

The director thanked the federal and state governments, security agencies, community and religious leaders, alumni, media and the community over their sympathy to the university.

It will be recalled that the insurgents had on Feb. 9, attacked Auno village killing dozens of stranded passengers; destroyed houses, vehicles and properties worth millions of Naira.