Unilorin VC elected West African Universities Secretary General
Prof. Wahab Egbewole, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin), has been elected the Secretary General of the Association of West African Universities (AWAU).
The statement added that Egbewole was elected Secretary alongside others, including Prof. Johnson Boampong, the Vice Chancellor of University of the Cape Coast, Ghana, as Chairman.
Also, Prof. Herbert Robinson, the Vice Chancellor, University of The Gambia, was elected as Vice Chairman; and Prof. Akeem Lasisi, the Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun, as Financial Secretary.
The statement said that the executive has a three-year tenure.
