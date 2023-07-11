ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNICEF trains health workers to curb infants’ deaths in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

The State commissioner for health explains that the training is more important for midwives and nurses because they are close providers of healthcare services in the rural communities.

Facilitators and participants at the modified life saving skills in Awka (Credit: NAN)
Facilitators and participants at the modified life saving skills in Awka (Credit: NAN)

Recommended articles

Dr Afam Obidike, State’s Commissioner for Health, at the opening of the training in Awka, said participants were midwives, nurses and community health extension workers (Chews) from primary healthcare centres across the state.

Obidike said it was necessary to strengthen the capacity of the midwives, nurses and CHEWs as there were closer providers of healthcare services in the rural communities.

Maternal and infant deaths are preventable and that is why Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s administration is doing everything possible to reduce the rates in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These midwives, nurses and CHEWs are the first link in the chain that connects the villages or communities with the health centres, and the centres with the hospitals.

“This training will increase their expertise to help women access quality healthcare and ensure the health of mothers before, during, and after pregnancy to keep them and their babies alive, safe and healthy.

“If there is a serious case that cannot be managed at the community level, they are being taught early referral to the hospital. The goal is to reduce maternal and infant mortalities in the state, ” he said.

While appreciating the facilitators and UNICEF for their support, the commissioner urged the participants to take the training seriously.

Earlier, Prof. Brian Adinma, an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, described the training as a refresher course on every aspect of saving the lives of pregnant women and babies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These modified lifesaving skills are based on the competencies of the midwives, nurses and CHEWs, and they are basic antenatal care, record keeping in maternity care and childbirth care.

“Others are postnatal care for mothers and new-born, referral system and breastfeeding education.

“You can build well-equipped hospitals but if you do not have trained and competent workers in those hospitals, they become useless,” he said.

In her remarks, Dr Obianuju Okoye, State Reproductive Health Coordinator, said the training was part of Nonye Soludo (the governor’s wife) Strategic Initiative to upgrade the clinical capacities of the health workers.

The maternal mortality rate in the state is 281 per 100,000. This is the statistics from public health facilities; it can be more if we add private hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, this training is to empower healthcare workers to reduce maternal and neonatal deaths in the state,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu asks Senate to confirm new service chiefs

Tinubu asks Senate to confirm new service chiefs

Soludo seeks urgent FG intervention on collapsed Onitsha-Owerri road

Soludo seeks urgent FG intervention on collapsed Onitsha-Owerri road

UNICEF trains health workers to curb infants’ deaths in Anambra

UNICEF trains health workers to curb infants’ deaths in Anambra

Zulum approves ₦62m worth of scholarship for law, french language students

Zulum approves ₦62m worth of scholarship for law, french language students

Gbenga Daniel wants senators to get more money for constituency projects

Gbenga Daniel wants senators to get more money for constituency projects

'Minimise use of interlockings, have green areas in your homes' – NEMA

'Minimise use of interlockings, have green areas in your homes' – NEMA

COAS rewards 7 army officers, 5 soldiers for acts of valour

COAS rewards 7 army officers, 5 soldiers for acts of valour

Soludo awards scholarship to Anambra student with real highest UTME score

Soludo awards scholarship to Anambra student with real highest UTME score

NCS adopts community-based approach to check smuggling in Kano, Jigawa

NCS adopts community-based approach to check smuggling in Kano, Jigawa

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies