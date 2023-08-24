UNICEF, Sokoto govt signs MoU to enroll 132,000 out-of-school children

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and Sokoto State Government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to get 132, 000 children and adolescent girls back to school.

Speaking to newsmen after signing the document on Wednesday, Hajia A’ishatu Dantsoho, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, said the programme would cover the 23 local government areas of the state.

Dantsoho said that the partnership had six thematic areas, and eight local government areas were selected for the pilot programme to cover at least 5,000 Out-of-School children and adolescents girls under the first phase.

The Permanent Secretary said while the ministry would handle the adolescents girls programme, the Board of Arabic and Islamic Education would integrate Almajiri children into formal education.

According to her, children and girls within school age will be reintegrated back to the school system with the support of Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, and the State Primary Education Board.

Dantsoho added that adolescents girls would in addition to formal education, receive vocational training and business skills, and linked to health, livelihoods, hygiene, sanitation and other services.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary, Arabic and Islamic Education Board, Dr Altine Dandin-Mahe, said the landmark programme reduce the percentage of Out-of-School children in the state.

