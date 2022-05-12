RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNICEF laments 10 million girls out of school in Nigeria

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Nigeria has a record of 18.5 million out of school children

Students of Government Girls Arabic Secondary School, Dutsinma
Students of Government Girls Arabic Secondary School, Dutsinma

The United Nations agency for children (UNICEF) says Nigeria has a record of 18.5 million out of school children out of which 10 million are girls, with most of them from northern parts of the country.

Recommended articles

According to the Head of UNICEF Kano field office, Rahamah Muhammed Farah, in Nigeria, girls bear what he describes as a sizeable burden of the challenges that confront the education sector.

Farah spoke on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Kano at the opening ceremony of a media dialogue programme on Girls’ Education sponsored by the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development (FCDO) and implemented by UNICEF.

He said, “currently in Nigeria, there are 18.5 million out of school children, 60 per cent of these out-of-school children are girls – that is over 10 million girls are out of school.

“Most importantly you will need to know that the majority of these out of school children are actually from northern Nigeria.

“This situation heightens the gender inequity where only one in four girls from poor, rural families complete Junior Secondary School education.

“While the education crisis in Nigeria affects children across the country, some children are more likely to be affected than others, especially girls.

“The situation with girls’ education in Nigeria has been further affected by attacks on schools as these attacks have created an insecure learning environment, discouraged parents and caregivers from sending their children to schools, while at the same time the students themselves become fearful of going to school.”

He noted that UNICEF has taken a number of measures including its School Emergency Preparedness and Response Plans to mitigate the impact of potential and actual threats on the education of girls. schools

“In Kano State, for example, through the Girls’ Education Project funded by FCDO, 300 SBMC members have been trained.

“Multi-sectoral task teams on school safety have also been established across all the 34 Local Government Areas of Katsina State to provide quick networking among actors on school security, with additional focus on the safety of the girl-child.

“Additionally, 60 Junior Secondary Schools have developed emergency plans and tested the plans in evacuation drills.”

He said that in Kano State 300 School-Based Management Committee members have been trained, while schools have developed School Emergency Preparedness and Response Plans to mitigate the impact of potential and actual threats on schools.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court to hear Saraki’s suit against EFCC, ICPC others July 27

Court to hear Saraki’s suit against EFCC, ICPC others July 27

2023: Political appointees drag APC, INEC to court over disqualification threats

2023: Political appointees drag APC, INEC to court over disqualification threats

Buhari’s resignation order again shows his slow reactions to national issues [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Buhari’s resignation order again shows his slow reactions to national issues [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

NUT appeals to FG, ASUU to embrace peaceful dialogue

NUT appeals to FG, ASUU to embrace peaceful dialogue

Again, Buhari appeals to ASUU to call off strike

Again, Buhari appeals to ASUU to call off strike

UNICEF laments 10 million girls out of school in Nigeria

UNICEF laments 10 million girls out of school in Nigeria

INEC to suspend online voter pre-registration by May 30

INEC to suspend online voter pre-registration by May 30

Arewa group denies endorsing Jonathan for 2023

Arewa group denies endorsing Jonathan for 2023

Buhari orders Emefiele, other appointees to step down

Buhari orders Emefiele, other appointees to step down

Trending

Real reason we’ve not released UTME 2022 results – JAMB Registrar

A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng]

No respite for students as ASUU extends ongoing strike by 12 weeks

No respite for undergraduates as ASUU extends ongoing strike by 12 weeks.

Nigeria, Africa to witness 1st lunar eclipse of 2022 — Don

Nigeria, Africa to witness 1st lunar eclipse of 2022 — Don (NAN)

UK recognises IPOB as terrorist group, now excluded from asylum

Suspected IPOB members. [Twitter/@Yeribabaa]