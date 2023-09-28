ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNICEF collaborates with NOA on child protection in Ebonyi

News Agency Of Nigeria

UNICEF also collaborates with NOA on ending violence against women.

UNICEF (Credit: UNICEF)
UNICEF (Credit: UNICEF)

Recommended articles

Mathew Odono, Director of NOA in Ebonyi, made the assertion while receiving a set of printer, Laser Jet Pro MFP M227fclw from the UNICEF in Abakaliki on Thursday. Odono hailed UNICEF for donating the printer, describing it as “symbolic gift” to their office.

The director expressed optimism that the printer would go a long way in encouraging staff to be more committed to the campaigns on child protection in Ebonyi

ADVERTISEMENT

“Of course, we cannot relent in the campaign on end violence against women and girls (GBV) and female genetial mutilation (FGM) and other related abuses, because the women we are talking about are our own.

“I promise UNICEF that we will continue to do more at ensuring that our children are properly protected. With this encouragement, we will go places and our collaboration has come to stay,” Odono added.

Victor Atuchukwu, Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF Enugu Field Office, Atuchukwu, said the donation of the printer was a show of appreciation to NOA over its long-standing partnership on campaigns towards child protection in Ebonyi.

Atuchukwu explained that the donation was also part of UNICEF’s contribution to ensure more efficient work.

“The women of Ebonyi is also saying thank you to NOA on the impactful campaigns towards ending all sort of abuses on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is an appreciation for our longing partnership with NOA. Over the years, they have been the backbone of UNICEF Programme in the state and Nigeria at large.

“Our activities focuses more on FGM, GBV and othe harmful practices in the society. In fact, NOA has been on ground in reaching out to the grassroots, educating the people on the need to end such harmful practices.

“We will continue to partner with NOA at ensuring that the children are protected,” he added.

Victor Okike, Deputy Director of Administration, NOA in Ebonyi, also commended UNICEF for donating the printer to their office. Okike therefore encouraged the staff to be more committed to its activities on campaign on child protection in the state, especially in the rural communities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Workers protest as Minister Umahi's locks them out of office

Workers protest as Minister Umahi's locks them out of office

NLC dismisses government's claim of strike suspension agreement

NLC dismisses government's claim of strike suspension agreement

INEC seeks media support for credible guber election in Bayelsa

INEC seeks media support for credible guber election in Bayelsa

Yobe Govt directs Information Officers (IOs) in the State to join NIPR

Yobe Govt directs Information Officers (IOs) in the State to join NIPR

EFCC raises alarm over surge in fake dollars, cybercrimes in Benue

EFCC raises alarm over surge in fake dollars, cybercrimes in Benue

NESG targets reducing brain drain, unemployment to revamp nation’s economy

NESG targets reducing brain drain, unemployment to revamp nation’s economy

FG declares Oct 2, public holiday to commemorate Nigeria's 63 independence

FG declares Oct 2, public holiday to commemorate Nigeria's 63 independence

Supreme Court sets October 3 for judgment in Kogi APC primaries dispute

Supreme Court sets October 3 for judgment in Kogi APC primaries dispute

UNICEF collaborates with NOA on child protection in Ebonyi

UNICEF collaborates with NOA on child protection in Ebonyi

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley