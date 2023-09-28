UNICEF collaborates with NOA on child protection in Ebonyi

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has assured more collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) on child protection and ending violence against women.

Mathew Odono, Director of NOA in Ebonyi, made the assertion while receiving a set of printer, Laser Jet Pro MFP M227fclw from the UNICEF in Abakaliki on Thursday. Odono hailed UNICEF for donating the printer, describing it as “symbolic gift” to their office.

The director expressed optimism that the printer would go a long way in encouraging staff to be more committed to the campaigns on child protection in Ebonyi

“Of course, we cannot relent in the campaign on end violence against women and girls (GBV) and female genetial mutilation (FGM) and other related abuses, because the women we are talking about are our own.

“I promise UNICEF that we will continue to do more at ensuring that our children are properly protected. With this encouragement, we will go places and our collaboration has come to stay,” Odono added.

Victor Atuchukwu, Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF Enugu Field Office, Atuchukwu, said the donation of the printer was a show of appreciation to NOA over its long-standing partnership on campaigns towards child protection in Ebonyi.

Atuchukwu explained that the donation was also part of UNICEF’s contribution to ensure more efficient work.

“The women of Ebonyi is also saying thank you to NOA on the impactful campaigns towards ending all sort of abuses on them.

“This is an appreciation for our longing partnership with NOA. Over the years, they have been the backbone of UNICEF Programme in the state and Nigeria at large.

“Our activities focuses more on FGM, GBV and othe harmful practices in the society. In fact, NOA has been on ground in reaching out to the grassroots, educating the people on the need to end such harmful practices.

“We will continue to partner with NOA at ensuring that the children are protected,” he added.