UNICAL installs Emir of Kano as 6th Chancellor

The Emir was installed in a colourful ceremony held at the University’s International Conference Center on Thursday in Calabar.

Prof. Florence Obi, Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, who performed the ceremony, described him as a “gentleman full of humility and honour”.

“I, Prof. Obi, VC of UNICAL, do hereby formally install our worthy and well-beloved Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Emir of Kano, as the 6th Chancellor of the University of Calabar. I humbly pledge to you the loyalty and support of the entire university.

“With your installation as Chancellor, you are now to preside over the 35th and subsequent convocation ceremonies in accordance with section 4 (1) of the University of Calabar Act 1979,” she said.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, presented the instrument of Office to the 6th Chancellor.

“I, President Muhammadu Buhari, hereby in accordance with the powers conferred on me as the visitor to the university, re-affirm the Emir of Kano as the 6th Chancellor of the University of Calabar.

”I heartily congratulate you on your appointment as 6th Chancellor of the University of Calabar. I trust that you, as Chancellor, will faithfully and diligently carry out the duties of your office in the University of Calabar,” he said.

Speaking after his installation, the Emir said his heart was full of joy to witness the ceremony, thereby thanking Buhari for the appointment.

He pledged his readiness to work with the management of the university in achieving the desired growth and development.

“With my new gab, I will engage the Federal Government and relevant agencies to look into the accommodation problem of staff and students of the great institution considering the growing population and complexities of a 21st century modern university such as ours.

“We will explore the possibility of erecting a befitting senate building for the university.

”Given the parameters, indices and matrix survival in contemporary Nigeria, we shall be duty bound to study the welfare scheme of staff in other universities in relation to the take-home pay of our staff.

“Once more, I thank the University of Calabar for the honour done to me today. Let us join hands with the current action oriented Vice Chancellor to reach the promised land,” the Emir said.

Speaking, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State said that the Emir has all the qualities of a leader.

Ganduje said that the Emir, who grew from a humble royal background, has continued to foster peace and unity in the Kano emirate.

“With this installation, we are sure that the University of Calabar will go higher and higher because the Emir is a “round peg in a round hole”.

The event was attended by the Pro-Chancellor of UNICAL, retired Gen. Martin Luther-Agwai and the Cross River Deputy Governor-elect, Peter Odey.