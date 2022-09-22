RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Uniben VC emerges new chairman of Committee of Vice-Chancellors

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Federal Universities (CVCNU) has elected the Vice-Chancellor of University of Benin, Prof. Lilian Salami as its chairman.

Vice-Chancellor of University of Benin, Prof. Lilian Salami.
Vice-Chancellor of University of Benin, Prof. Lilian Salami.

Recommended articles

Ochefu said that the new chairman was unanimously elected at its virtual/physical meeting held at its secretariat in Abuja.

He said that the Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, Prof. Sagir Abbas was also elected as the Alternate Chairman.

Ochefu said that the secretariat wishes the two members of the Executive Board of the Committee success as they take over the mantle of leadership.

Recall that until the election of Salami, she was the Alternate Chairman to Prof.

Sulyman Abdulkareem, who will be completing his tenure as the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin on Oct. 15

With the election, she becomes the second female Vice-Chancellor to head the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Federal Universities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Please, don't ban ponmo - Stakeholders appeal to FG

Please, don't ban ponmo - Stakeholders appeal to FG

FG lists activities to celebrate Nigeria's 62nd Independence anniversary

FG lists activities to celebrate Nigeria's 62nd Independence anniversary

Military arrest 17 oil thieves, dismantles illegal refineries

Military arrest 17 oil thieves, dismantles illegal refineries

Emir commiserates with UNILORIN over death of Pro-Chancellor

Emir commiserates with UNILORIN over death of Pro-Chancellor

Akeredolu says FG favours northern state-owned security outfit over Amotekun

Akeredolu says FG favours northern state-owned security outfit over Amotekun

UNGA: Nigeria's Tallen nominated as Africa’s leading woman

UNGA: Nigeria's Tallen nominated as Africa’s leading woman

Flood displaces over 361, 000 persons in Nasarawa State – NASEMA

Flood displaces over 361, 000 persons in Nasarawa State – NASEMA

Uniben VC emerges new chairman of Committee of Vice-Chancellors

Uniben VC emerges new chairman of Committee of Vice-Chancellors

ICPC boss raises alarm over diversion of public funds

ICPC boss raises alarm over diversion of public funds

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The drug barons arrested by the NDLEA operatives with N193 billion worth of crack in Lagos (NDLEA).

NDLEA discovers cocaine warehouse in Lagos, seizes N14bn worth of crack

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU president states 2 conditions for ending strike

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately

Ahmad Lawan, The President of the Senate (Premium Times)

Lawan missing as Obi, Tinubu, Atiku make INEC final list of 2023 contestants